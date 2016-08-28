CAIRO Aug 28 Yields on Egypt's three-month treasury bills dropped while yields on nine-month bills rose at Sunday's auction, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 91-day bill fell to 14.030 percent from 14.035 percent a week ago. The 266-day bill rose to 16.128 percent from 15.969 percent. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman)