Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CAIRO, Sept 7 Yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills drop at an auction on Wednesday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the 182-day bill dropped to 15.605 percent from 15.738 percent at the last similar auction on Sept.1, and the yield on the 357-day bill also dropped to 16.105 percent from 16.249 percent. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.