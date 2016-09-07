CAIRO, Sept 7 Yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills drop at an auction on Wednesday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 182-day bill dropped to 15.605 percent from 15.738 percent at the last similar auction on Sept.1, and the yield on the 357-day bill also dropped to 16.105 percent from 16.249 percent. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)