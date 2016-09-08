BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
CAIRO, Sept 8 Yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at Thursday's auction, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the 91-day bill rose to 14.908 percent from 14.482 percent at the previous auction last week. The 266-day bill's yield rose to 16.470 percent from 16.258 percent at the last similar auction. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp