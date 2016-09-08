CAIRO, Sept 8 Yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at Thursday's auction, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 91-day bill rose to 14.908 percent from 14.482 percent at the previous auction last week. The 266-day bill's yield rose to 16.470 percent from 16.258 percent at the last similar auction. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Louise Ireland)