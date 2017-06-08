CAIRO, June 8 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills fell at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 182-day bill fell to 20.373 percent from 20.441 percent at the last sale.

The yield on the 364-day bill fell to 20.274 percent from 20.494 percent in the previous auction. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)