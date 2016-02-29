CAIRO Feb 29 Egypt cancelled Monday's 5-year treasury bond issue, while the average yield on the 10-year bond jumped more than 21 basis points, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The average yield on the 10-year bonds sharply rose to 15.999 percent on Monday from 15.788 percent in the previous auction on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)