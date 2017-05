CAIRO Aug 24 Egypt exceptionally sold three-year treasury bonds worth 31 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.49 billion) with a fixed annual yield of 16 percent, the stock exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bonds were sold in an exceptional auction that was exclusive to state-owned banks, three bankers told Reuters.

($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Asma Alsharif)