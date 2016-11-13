CAIRO Nov 13 Yields on Egypt's three- and
nine-month Treasury bills fell on Sunday in the second auction
since the central bank floated the pound currency, with bids
submitted for nine-month bills roughly four times more than the
amount accepted.
Yields on the 91-day bill dropped to an average of 18.028
percent from 19.055 percent the last time similar bills were
sold.
Yields on the 273-day bill declined to an average of 18.715
percent from 20.367 percent at the last similar auction.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch recommended in a recent report
that investors buy 6-month Egyptian T-bills without hedging
them.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht)