CAIRO Nov 21 Yields fell at Egypt's five-year and ten-year treasury bond auctions on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the five-year bond fell to 16.814 percent from an average of 20.548 percent at the previous auction on Nov. 7.

The average yield on the 10-year bond also fell, to 16.952 percent from 20.582 percent at the last auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)