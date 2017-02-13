CAIRO Feb 13 Egypt sold five-year and 10-year treasury bonds at lowers yields on Monday than at the previous sale, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the five-year bond dropped to 16.676 percent from an average of 17.478 percent at the previous auction. The average yield on the 10-year bond fell to 16.784 percent from 17.345 percent when it was last sold. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)