UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CAIRO Dec 19 Yields rose at Egypt's five-year and 10-year treasury bond auctions on Monday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the five-year bond rose to 16.718 percent from an average of 16.600 percent at the previous auction on Dec. 5.
The average yield on the 10-year bond also rose, to 17.150 percent from 16.699 percent at the last auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.