CAIRO Dec 19 Yields rose at Egypt's five-year and 10-year treasury bond auctions on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the five-year bond rose to 16.718 percent from an average of 16.600 percent at the previous auction on Dec. 5.

The average yield on the 10-year bond also rose, to 17.150 percent from 16.699 percent at the last auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Gareth Jones)