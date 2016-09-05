CAIRO, Sept 5 Yields rose on Egypt's 1 1/2-year, three-year and seven-year Treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 1 1/2-year, zero-coupon bond jumped to 16.497 percent from 16.270 percent when it was last sold, on Aug. 22.

The yield on the three-year bond jumped to 16.896 percent from 16.623 percent at the last similar auction on Aug. 22.

Yields on the seven-year bond also rose to 17.428 percent from 17.385 at the last similar sale, also on Aug.22. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; editing by Ahmed Aboulenein/Mark Heinrich)