Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CAIRO, Sept 7 Yields dropped on Egypt's 10-year treasury bonds auction on Wednesday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the 10-year bond slightly dropped to 17.527 percent from 17.534 percent at the last auction on Aug.29. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.