BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix, cuts in Fleetcor
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares
CAIRO, Sept 8 Yields rose on Egypt's five-year treasury bonds at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
The average yield on the five-year bond rose to 17.350 percent from an average of 17.260 percent at the previous auction on Aug. 29. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 605,000 shares in American Tower Corp