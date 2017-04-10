CAIRO, April 10 Egypt will hold several treasury bill sales this week to compensate for auctions originally scheduled to be held during next week's Easter holiday, when banks will be closed, a statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

Egypt is now scheduled to sell 182-day and 364-day bills on Wednesday and 91-day and 273-day bills on Thursday; it will also sell 3-year and 7-year bonds on Thursday, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)