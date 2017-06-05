CAIRO, June 5 Average yields on Egypt's five- and ten-year treasury bonds dipped at an auction on Monday, central bank data showed.

Average yields on the five-year bonds fell to 18.475 percent from 18.760 percent at the last auction on May 22, while the yield on the 10-year bond fell to 18.556 percent from 18.652 percent. (Reporting by Arwa Gaballa; editing by Mark Heinrich)