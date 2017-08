CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will issue $2 billion to $4 billion in dollar-denominated eurobonds in the first quarter of 2018, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told state news agency MENA on Tuesday.

Garhy said an earlier news conference that there were no plans to return to international markets in 2017. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams)