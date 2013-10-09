A pro-democracy protester holds a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, as he takes part in a demonstration to demand that Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be put on trial, in Sanaa September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

CAIRO An Egyptian court on Wednesday set November 4 as the date for the trial of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and other senior figures in the Muslim Brotherhood on charges of inciting violence.

Mursi has been held in a secret location since his overthrow in early July. If he is brought before the court, it will be his first appearance in public since then.

The trial could further inflame tensions between the Islamist movement and the army-backed government and deepen the political instability that has decimated tourism and investment in the most populous Arab state.

Judge Nabil Saleeb said Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood members had been charged with "inciting the killing and torture of protesters in front of the Etihadeya (presidential) palace".

The charges relate to the deaths of about a dozen people in violent clashes outside the presidential palace last December after Mursi enraged protesters with a decree expanding his powers.

Egypt has been in a state of upheaval since the army removed Mursi following mass protests against his rule and then launched a tough crackdown against his Brotherhood, killing hundreds at protest camps and arresting about 2,000.

On Wednesday, Minister of Social Solidarity Ahmed al-Baree dissolved the Muslim Brotherhood, acting on a court order, a spokesman said, adding that the group had used their offices to store weapons. The Brotherhood denies the allegations.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Hadeel Al Shalchi; editing by Michael Georgy and Gareth Jones)