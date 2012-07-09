CAIRO, July 9 The two sons of Egypt's former
president were back in court on Monday facing charges of stock
market manipulation, five weeks after separate corruption
charges against them were thrown out.
Gamal and Alaa Mubarak, with seven other men, were charged
with violating stock market and central bank rules to make
unlawful profits through dealing of shares in Al Watany Bank of
Egypt.
Mubarak's eldest son, Alaa, is a businessman. His brother
Gamal, a former banker, was widely viewed as being groomed for
Egypt's top job until Mubarak was toppled in February 2011.
Wearing white prison uniforms, they sat in a steel cage
reserved for defendants in the court at a Cairo police academy
as a prosecution official read out details of the charges. The
other executives wore suits.
"This has absolutely no basis in fact. I deny these charges
in whole and in their details," Gamal Mubarak told the judge.
His brother said: "Unfortunately, sir, this is all lies and
defamation."
Mubarak, 84, was given a life sentence on June 2 in the
first trial in an ordinary court of an Arab leader ousted in a
popular uprising. Charges against his sons were dropped in that
trial because a statute of limitation had expired.
Yasser El Mallawany and Hassan Heikal, board members and
joint chief executives officers of investment bank EFG-Hermes
, are also charged in the case.
Mallawany looked irritated and unsettled when the judge
called his name. He stood after the judge called for him a
second time and he rose to his feet, saying: "This hasn't
happened sir. None of this is true."
ACQUISITION
EFG has said it is confident in the "soundness of its legal
position" regarding the 2007 acquisition of Al-Watany by
National Bank of Kuwait. EFG said it would defend the two
executives against the accusations and said the operations of
EFG-Hermes had not been affected.
Heikal did not appear in the dock.
Gamal Mubarak took an 18 percent stake in EFG's private
equity arm when it was formed in 1997. EFG Hermes Private Equity
accounts for no more than 7 percent of EFG Hermes Holding's
total consolidated revenues, the bank said.
"We did nothing wrong," former Al-Watany general manager
Hussein Fathy, who was not among the accused, told Reuters
outside the court.
"When we were approached by the state's largest brokerage
company, EFG Hermes, asking us if we would like to sell, we said
OK as they made us a good offer," he added.
He said he did not know how Alaa and Gamal Mubarak were
linked to the case.
The Mubaraks' lawyer Farid el-Deeb asked for his clients to
be released, saying they were arrested for a misdemeanour and
not a felony, meaning that, by law, they cannot be in prison for
more than six months, which they have already served.
Farid el-Deeb also accused authorities of holding his
clients without justification, saying they were being
discriminated against simply because of their father's name.
"Why are they the only ones still behind bars? Everyone has
been released but them. I ask you, why?" he told the court.
Egypt has witnessed 17 turbulent months since Mubarak's
overthrow and has been run by a military council until Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi took office on June 30.
In a move that threatens more political uncertainty, Mursi
on Sunday risked his first showdown with the army after
recalling a parliament full of his allies the generals had
dissolved last month.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Dina Zayed; Writing by Edmund
Blair and Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)