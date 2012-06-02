A protester holds up a pair of slippers with pictures of members of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak's regime during a protest in Tahrir Square in Cairo June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

CAIRO Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak faces a verdict on Saturday in his trial for complicity in killings of protesters, a decision that could reverberate across an Arab world in the throes of political change.

Here are some facts about the trial:

WHO ELSE IS ON TRIAL?

* Mubarak's two sons Alaa and Gamal, who have spent the duration of the trial in custody in a prison on the suburbs of Cairo. Many believe the youngest son, Gamal, 48, was being groomed for office and his rising role in politics is widely seen as one of the reasons Egyptians took to the streets early last year calling for sweeping reform. Both father and son denied there were plans for Gamal to succeed him.

* Prominent businessman Hussein Salem, 79, now a fugitive in Spain. The former intelligence chief was a close confidant of Mubarak and a resort owner. In an interview with a private Egyptian television channel last month, he denied fleeing Egypt to escape justice. Salem was detained on an international arrest warrant but released on bail. Negotiations are under way to hand him over to Egyptian authorities. Salem has already been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison on a charge of illegally acquiring public property.

* Former Interior Minister Habib al-Adli, one of the most hated figures in Mubarak's cabinet because of the brutal way his police force crushed opposition to the president over the years and notably in the first few days after the uprising erupted on January 25, 2011. The police were widely accused of using excessive force against protesters, including live ammunition. Adli has already been sentenced in a separate case to 12 years in jail for profiteering and money laundering.

* Six other senior police officers, including four of Adli's former deputies. They are Hassan Abd El Rahman, Deputy Interior Minister and Head of State Security; Adli Fayed, Deputy Interior Minister and Head of General Security; Ahmed Ramzy, Head of Central Security Forces; and Ismail al-Shaer, former director of security for Cairo. The other two are Interior Ministry officials Osama al-Marassy and Omar Faramawy, both directors of security for the Greater Cairo provinces. Marassy and Faramawy are not charged with a role in killing protesters but face charges related to damage caused to Egyptian property and the economy as a result of their failure to anticipate the uprising and secure such property during the protests. Neither man was detained during the trial.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

The public prosecutor accused Mubarak of conspiring with Adli and the police offices in pre-meditated murder and "attempting to kill some of the participants of peaceful protests across the country". About 850 people were killed in the uprising and more than 6,000 were wounded.

Mubarak was accused of "inciting" some officers to use live ammunition to fire at protesters as well as running protesters over with their vehicles, so the then-president could "protect his grip on power and stay in office."

Adli and the four other high-ranking officers are charged with the same crime for their role in the police violence against peaceful protesters. The other two officers face lesser charges of failing to anticipate the protests and failing to protect public and private property.

Mubarak is further charged with using his position to acquire wealth and privileges for himself and his two sons, including securing five large properties in Sharm el-Sheikh. The prosecutor's office has valued the property at 40 million Egyptian pounds.

His two sons are accused of accepting a bribe from Salem and abusing the power of their father. In return, Mubarak is accused of allowing Salem to acquire large tracts of pristine state land for a golf and tourism investment company owned by Salem.

Mubarak is further accused of participating with former energy minister Sameh Fahmy and Salem in squandering public wealth in a natural gas deal with Israel. Fahmy and Salem are on trial separately over that deal.

The prosecutor said Alaa and Gamal were charged with crimes committed in association with their father, adding that other possible crimes involving graft were still being investigated. Earlier this week, the two were referred to trial on charges of stock market manipulation.

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE SENTENCES?

Mubarak, if found guilty, could face from three years in prison to the death sentence, according to assessments from New York-based Human Rights Watch. The charges against the two sons carry sentences up to 3 years, the rights group said.

Adli, Ramzy, Fayed, Abd El Rahman and al-Shaer could get from one year to the death penalty. Marassy and Faramawy face up to six years in prison, Human Rights Watch said.

HOW HAS THE TRIAL PROCEEDED?

The trial of Adli and the other officers started in April 2011, several months before Mubarak was ordered to appear in court, following mass street protests demanding justice.

The cases were merged and the joint trial began on August 3, 2011. Between August 15 and September 24, the court heard testimonies and dedicated two hearings to the prosecution's presentation of physical evidence, such as cartridges and crime scene items.

On September 7, Judge Ahmed Refaat called on closed testimonies from Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, head of Egypt's ruling military council, former General Intelligence Service chief Omar Suleiman, and two former interior ministers.

The trial was suspended on September 24 after a group of plaintiff lawyers attempted to remove Refaat from the case, accusing him of bias on the grounds that his brother had close ties to Mubarak's government. A court rejected this motion in early December, saying it had not provided sufficient facts or legal grounds to disqualify Refaat.

After a 3-month hiatus, the trial resumed on December 28.

On January 2, Refaat abruptly ended the hearings and said the case was moving into closing arguments. Between January 3 and February 16, lawyers for the prosecution, the defence and those representing the victims of the uprising made their closing arguments. The prosecution then was given the floor once again on February 20 and finally, the defence had one last chance to retaliate on February 22, the last day of hearings before Judge Refaat set a court verdict date for June 2.