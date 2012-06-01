* Mubarak exercises and swims in comfortable hospital-source
* Ousted president flown back to Cairo in August 2011
* Faces verdict on Saturday
By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, June 1 Hosni Mubarak has appeared in
court lying on a stretcher during his trial, where he faces a
verdict on Saturday, but Egypt's former president is living in a
comfortable hospital where he is free to see relatives, walk in
the garden and exercise, news reports and a source said this
week.
Reuters has confirmed the account in Egyptian newspaper
Al-Watan through a source who works at the hospital and
requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
The newspaper depicted the 84-year-old Mubarak, ousted in an
uprising in February 2011, as a cosseted retired official,
exercising and swimming as doctors and family attend to his
needs at Cairo's International Medical Center (IMC).
Mubarak occupies a large suite with adjacent rooms for
visitors, a swimming pool and a gym outfitted with the latest
exercise equipment, Al-Watan said in its report published on
Tuesday. It said Mubarak had been visited by Arab leaders of
Gulf countries of Kuwait, Oman and the UAE.
The account confirmed reports in other domestic newspapers
in the past months that have shown Mubarak, who is formally
under arrest, as far more healthy than he appears in the court
room, where he lies on his back on a stretcher.
"Mubarak is in excellent health. The former president will
likely remain with us even after the verdict comes out," the
hospital source, who has seen the former leader, told Reuters.
The source said Mubarak was free to walk around the garden
or swim in a pool, and had a team of doctors including a
physiotherapist. Mubarak also received visitors from the Arab
world and the ruling military council.
"This is the best place for him. There is a plane and an
airstrip at the hospital to allow for safe movement," the source
added.
Mubarak is on trial for complicity in killings of protesters
and the verdict could reverberate across an Arab world in the
throes of political change. If found guilty, he could face from
three years in prison to the death sentence, according to
assessments from New York-based Human Rights Watch.
The ruling on Saturday also comes in the middle of a
presidential election that pits two polarising candidates
against each other: the Muslim Brotherhood, banned under
Mubarak, and the deposed leader's last prime minister.
Mubarak's critics, including members of parliament, have
demanded that he be moved to Torah prison just like his two sons
Gamal and Alaa, who are also on trial. But Interior Ministry
officials have said the prison was not equipped for Mubarak's
health needs.
"NO ARRANGEMENTS TO MOVE HIM"
"He will not be imprisoned. He will live out his sentence
here," the source said. "There are no arrangements to move him
out of here."
Since he was flown to Cairo from the seaside resort of Sharm
al-Sheikh in August 2011 at the start of the trial, Mubarak has
resided in the IMC, a large medical compound located on the
outskirts of Cairo.
Mubarak's wife Suzanne has sought to keep him in good
spirits by bringing him especially made food or buying him new
training suits, the source said. "He does not like the hospital
food here," the source added.
Mubarak chats with his security men and enjoys most the
company of his grandchildren, the source said.
His wife and doctors seek to shield Mubarak from
often-critical news coverage of his rule and prevent him from
watching television or reading papers, which can upset him.
Mubarak was criticised by officials in the military council
for failing to appoint a vice president during his three decades
of rule, a criticism that has angered him, according to the
source. "He feels no one understands what he has done for
Egypt."
Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, who heads the military
council, has promised to hand over power to an elected president
by July 1.
