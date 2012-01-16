CAIRO Jan 16 An Egyptian court ordered a retrial of property tycoon and politician Hesham Talaat Moustafa, serving a 15-year sentence for his role in the murder of a Lebanese singer.

The former member of parliament and former chairman of property firm Talaat Moustafa Group had been sentenced to death for paying Egyptian security man Muhsen el-Sukkari to kill Suzanne Tamim, 30, in Dubai. That verdict was later commuted 15 years in prison.

The court said in its ruling on Monday that Talaat Moustafa and Sukkari will be retried at the court of appeals on Feb. 6.