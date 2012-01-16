* Talaat Moustafa already had death sentence commuted
* Shares of property group rise after court decision
CAIRO Jan 16 An Egyptian court on Monday
ordered a second retrial of property tycoon and ex-politician
Hesham Talaat Moustafa, who is serving a 15-year sentence for
his role in the murder of a Lebanese singer.
The former member of parliament and former chairman of
property firm Talaat Moustafa Group was found guilty
in 2009 of paying an Egyptian security man to kill Suzanne
Tamim, and sentenced to death by hanging.
That verdict was commuted to 15 years in prison after a
retrial in 2010.
The court said in its ruling on Monday that Talaat Moustafa
and the security man, Muhsen el-Sukkari, would be tried again by
an appeal court on Feb. 6. It gave no reason for the decision.
Talaat Moustafa was a member of parliament for the party of
ousted President Hosni Mubarak at the time of his original
conviction. The case reinforced the belief among many Egyptians
that the political class was a corrupt and venal elite that felt
above the law.
Mubarak's overthrow in a popular uprising last February
unleashed a string of other court cases against top businessmen
and government officials, most of them dealing with corruption
and abuse of power.
The original indictment said Sukkari killed Tamim at her
apartment in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in July 2008,
after tricking her into opening the door by posing as a
representative of the building's owners.
The charge sheet said Moustafa's motive was revenge, but it
did not explain his relationship with Tamim in detail.
Tamim, who was 30, rose to fame after winning the top prize
in a television show in 1996. She married Lebanese impresario
and producer Adel Matouk, who became her manager, but they later
had an acrimonious divorce, media reports said.
The case was tried in Egypt as the country does not allow
the extradition of its citizens to face trial abroad.
The original trial and verdict hit the value of shares in
Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), the real estate developer which
Talaat Moustafa's late father created and the defendant chaired.
Moustafa, who was born in 1959, eventually gave up the
chairmanship of TMG to his brother Tarek.
TMG stock jumped 2.5 percent early on Monday but later was
flat, in line with Egypt's benchmark EGX30 index.