CAIRO Two Egyptian military officers and two from the United Arab Emirates were killed on Wednesday when their plane crashed during a joint exercise in Egypt, official reports said.

Egypt's military spokesman said in a statement a technical failure caused the crash at 1900 local time.

The UAE's state news agency also reported the four deaths. WAM said authorities were investigating the cause of the accident.

