UNITED NATIONS, April 2 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon expressed his strong concerns to Egypt on Wednesday
over a court's sentencing of more than 500 people and the
detention of journalists.
Ban met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy in
Brussels on the sidelines of a European Union-African summit.
"The Secretary-General conveyed to the Minister his
strong concerns regarding the mass death penalty sentences
announced recently, as well as the detention of journalists,"
Ban's press office said in a statement.
Last month an Egyptian court in the southern province of
Minya sentenced 529 supporters of former President Mohamed
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood to death, drawing strong criticism
from Western governments and human rights groups.
Egypt put three journalists of the Qatar-based television
network Al Jazeera - an Australian, a Canadian-Egyptian and an
Egyptian - on trial in February on charges of aiding members of
the Muslim Brotherhood. Rights groups have criticized the case
as a violation of freedom of expression.
