CAIRO Nov 15 Egypt's unemployment rate edged up
to 12.8 percent in the third quarter of 2015 from 12.7 percent
the previous quarter, but was lower than the 13.1 percent rate
in the same period of last year, the statistics agency said on
Sunday.
President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has pledged to reduce
joblessness to 10 percent over the next five years -- a target
that will require much higher levels of economic growth.
Egypt has struggled to restore growth levels battered by
political upheaval since the 2011 uprising that ousted Hosni
Mubarak after 30 years in power. That revolt was partly driven
by anger about the lack of job prospects for young Egyptians.
Egypt's labour force grew by 218,000 people in the third
quarter to reach about 28 million, the agency said in a
statement, but joblessness among young people remained
stubbornly high at almost twice the national rate.
Unemployment among 15-29 year-olds rose to 27.4 percent in
the third quarter from 26 percent in the previous quarter.
Analysts believe actual unemployment may be higher than the
official figures.
