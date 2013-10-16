Egypt's Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy (L) shakes hands as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a bilateral meeting in New York, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

CAIRO Relations between the United States and Egypt are in deep-seated turmoil which could hurt the entire Middle East, the Egyptian foreign minister said in remarks published on Wednesday.

Nabil Fahmy told the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper the extension of the period of instability in ties would "reflect negatively on the entire region, including American interests."

"We are now in a delicate state reflecting the turmoil in the relationship and anyone who says otherwise is not speaking honestly," he said.

Egypt criticised a U.S. decision last week to curtail military and economic aid to Cairo after a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, although Washington stressed it was not severing ties with its long-standing ally.

U.S. officials said the move reflected Washington's unhappiness with Egypt's path since the army overthrew freely-elected President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood on July 3.

The army-backed interim government insisted Egypt would not bow to U.S. pressure, saying it found the decision strange at a time when the country was "facing a war against terrorism".

(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy and Jon Boyle)