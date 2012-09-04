BRIEF-GI Partners sells waypoint portfolio to Colony Starwood for about $815 mln
* GI Partners sells its waypoint portfolio to colony starwood
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The Obama administration is close to a deal with Egypt's new government for $1 billion in debt relief, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, as Washington seeks to help Cairo shore up its ailing economy in the aftermath of its pro-democracy uprising.
U.S. diplomats and negotiators for Egypt's new Islamist president Mohamed Mursi are working to finalize an agreement but the deal is not yet done, the official said.
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.