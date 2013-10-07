WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. State Department on
Monday named the Muhammad Jamal Network and its founder,
Egyptian Muhammad Jamal, as "specially designated global
terrorists," a status that freezes any assets they have under
U.S. jurisdiction.
In a statement, the department said Jamal trained with al
Qaeda and learned how to build bombs in Afghanistan in the 1980s
and returned to Egypt in the 1990s, becoming head of the
operational wing of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, then led by Ayman
al-Zawahiri, who is the current leader of al Qaeda.
Since his release from an Egyptian prison in 2011, it said
Jamal had set up terrorist training camps in both Egypt and
Libya to train suicide bombers and established links with
terrorists in Europe.
The department said Jamal has also developed connections
with al Qaeda's leadership and with al-Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb and al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, two of the
group's most active affiliates.
As a result of being named a "specially designated global
terrorist," assets belonging to Jamal or his group that come
under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen. In addition, U.S. citizens
and firms are barred from any dealings with those designated.
