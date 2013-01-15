WASHINGTON Jan 15 The White House on Tuesday
strongly condemned comments that Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi was reported to have made in 2010 when he was a Muslim
Brotherhood leader and which were widely regarded as
anti-Semitic in nature.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters that the
language Mursi had used was "deeply offensive" and that U.S.
officials raised concerns with the Egyptian government on the
matter.
Nearly three years ago, Mursi, as an Islamist political
leader, delivered a speech urging Egyptians to "nurse our
children and our grandchildren on hatred" for Jews and Zionists,
the New York Times reported. In a television interview months
later, he described Zionists as "these bloodsuckers who attack
the Palestinians, these warmongers, the descendants of apes and
pigs," the newspaper said.
Carney noted, however, that Mursi, as president, had helped
broker an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza and had promised to
uphold Egypt's peace treaty with Israel.