WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. government on
Tuesday strongly condemned disparaging comments about Jews that
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi was reported to have made
almost three years ago when he was a Muslim Brotherhood leader,
and urged him to repudiate his remarks.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters that the
language Mursi used was "deeply offensive" and that U.S.
officials had raised concerns with the Egyptian government on
the matter.
Mursi was an Islamist political leader in 2010 when,
according to a video obtained by the New York Times, he urged
Egyptians to "nurse our children and our grandchildren on
hatred" for Jews and Zionists. In a television interview months
later, he described Zionists as "these bloodsuckers who attack
the Palestinians, these warmongers, the descendants of apes and
pigs," the newspaper said.
"We completely reject these statements, as we do any
language that espouses religious hatred," Carney said when asked
about Mursi's comments at the White House daily briefing.
Carney called on Mursi, elected in June after a popular
uprising that ousted Egypt's longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak, to
"make clear that he respects people of all faiths and that this
type of rhetoric is not acceptable or productive in a democratic
Egypt."
He noted, however, that Mursi, as president, had worked with
the Obama administration to help broker an Israeli-Hamas
ceasefire in Gaza late last year and had promised to uphold
Egypt's peace treaty with Israel.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters:
"We'll also judge him by what he says, and we think that these
comments should be repudiated and they should be repudiated
firmly."
Controversy surrounding Mursi's slurs against Jews could
stoke diplomatic tensions with Washington at a time when his
fledgling government has sought to strike a moderate tone toward
the West and win further international aid for its ailing
economy.
Obama had originally been wary of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood
roots. But the two leaders forged a constructive relationship in
a round of telephone calls that ultimately led to Egypt's role
in quelling the crisis in Gaza.