CAIRO, June 22 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will discuss with Gulf countries this week possible oil
disruptions from the Iraq conflict, a senior State Department
official said on Sunday.
Kerry is on a tour of countries in the Middle East and
Europe. He is expected to travel to Iraq soon at the request of
President Barack Obama.
"I would expect that to be a topic of discussion," a senior
State Department official told reporters en route to Egypt when
asked about possible oil supply disruptions from the Iraq
conflict.
Sunni fighters have seized a border post on the Iraq-Syria
frontier, smashing a line drawn by colonial powers a century ago
in the Islamists' campaign to create a Caliphate from the
Mediterranean Sea to Iran.
The fighting, with strong sectarian overtones, is pushing
the country towards civil war. Iraq's largest refinery, Baiji,
200 km (130 miles) north of the capital near Tikrit, has been
transformed into a battlefield.
The official said discussions would be about the "possible
impact of the Iraq situation" on global oil supply.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)