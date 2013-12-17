UPDATE 4-Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
CAIRO Dec 17 Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade bought on Wednesday 25,000 tonnes of soybean oil in a tender, a Cairo-based trader said on Tuesday.
Twenty thousand tonnes were bought from Cargill at a price of $955 a tonne for arrival between Jan. 22 to Feb. 15, the trader said. The remaining 5,000 tonnes are from Alex Seeds for arrival in February 2013 and are at 6696 Egyptian pounds ($1,000) per tonne.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses