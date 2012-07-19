By Tamim Elyan
| CAIRO, July 19
CAIRO, July 19 Abeer Shahin graduated from the
prestigious American University in Cairo but struggled to find a
job because of employers' aversion to her full Islamic face
veil, or niqab.
But now she has found a job she hopes will change how
Egyptian society views niqab wearers once and for all: she is
going to work as a TV anchor for a new channel being managed and
run exclusively by women who wear the full veil.
"It's unfair to deal with veiled women as a standard
religious housewife. No, she can be a doctor, a professor and an
engineer," said Shahin, wearing a loose black robe and a black
head scarf that reveals only her eyes.
"I was told that it (TV anchorwoman wearing niqab) won't
work because of the body language. Well, the tone of my voice
can convey my emotions and reactions."
In an age of new freedoms in the post-Hosni Mubarak Egypt,
niqab-wearing women long oppressed socially and politically are
hoping for a new place in society.
Though Egypt is a deeply conservative and predominantly
Muslim society, niqab wearers have cited discrimination in the
job market, education and elsewhere.
There have been instances where some were even prevented
from sitting their university exams.
Shahin hopes the channel, to be launched this weekend on the
first day of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, will let
people know "that there are successful women wearing niqab".
Stationed in a small apartment in the working class district
of Abassiya, Maria TV is named after a Coptic Christian woman
who was married to the Prophet Mohammad.
Three veiled women sat in a salon earlier this week waiting
to submit their job applications, while others were receiving
television training ahead of the launch.
Islamists have moved to the heart of political life and
government since Mubarak was removed from power last year,
though the founders of Maria TV said that had nothing to do with
their own channel, which had been planned as far back as 2008.
Maria TV will be broadcast for six hours a day on al-Ummah
channel, a religious station run by ultra-orthodox Salafi
Islamists, who have emerged as a potent political force since
Mubarak was deposed.
"I am sure it will be attacked ...They will say: 'Why didn't
they start a radio station instead?'" said Shahin. "This amounts
to the exclusion of a sector in society that shouldn't be
excluded."
(Editing by Tom Perry and Mark Heinrich)