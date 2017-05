Crime scene investigators investigate the site of a car bomb attack on the convoy of Egyptian public prosecutor Hisham Barakat near his house at Heliopolis district in Cairo, Egypt, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor died from wounds sustained in a bomb attack on Monday that had targeted his convoy in Cairo, state news agency MENA said.

Judicial and medical sources also confirmed the report of Hisham Barakat's death to Reuters.

