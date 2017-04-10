Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) stands and observes a minute of silence for the victims of two separate church attacks during Palm Sunday prayers, with leaders of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and the Supreme Council for Police to discuss developments... REUTERS

CAIRO Egypt's cabinet said a three-month state of emergency would go into force from 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday, a day after two church bombings killed at least 44 people.

The nationwide measure must be approved by parliament within seven days to remain in place.

"The armed forces and police forces will do what is necessary to confront the threats of terrorism and its financing in order to maintain security across the country, protect public and private property and the lives of citizens," a cabinet statement said.

The state of emergency was announced on Sunday in a televised address by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi following the church attacks, which were claimed by Islamic State. Sisi also ordered troops immediately deployed to assist police in securing vital facilities.

The emergency decree will give the security forces wide-ranging powers. Ending martial law was one of the demands of the popular uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

