* Hundreds of people wounded in two days of clashes
* Six dead after Sunday protests include three policemen
* Demonstrations have erupted in Port Said since January
* Security HQ, police cars set alight by protesters
* Detention of dozens after soccer riot spark demonstrations
(Updates number of deaths, adds military statement, Port Said)
By Yousri Mohamed
PORT SAID, Egypt March 4 Protesters hurled
petrol bombs and stones at police officers who responded by
firing teargas in Egypt's Port Said on Monday, a day after
deadly demonstrations in the Suez Canal city.
Violent protests have erupted in Port Said since January
over the detention of dozens of people after a soccer riot in
the city last year in which 70 people were killed.
On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of a
local government office to protest against the detentions and
they set fire to two police cars, a witness said. The nearby
headquarters of the security services was also set on fire.
Security forces fired teargas to disperse the crowds, and
state news agency MENA said 35 people were injured in the
clashes, including several hit by bullets.
Some 420 people have been wounded since the protests started
on Sunday, about 60 from shotgun wounds and live bullets, said
Sayed al-Masry, head of Port Said's ambulance service.
Three Egyptian policemen and three civilians died from
wounds sustained during Sunday's clashes, security and medical
sources said. The Interior Ministry said earlier in a statement
two of its personnel died of bullet wounds to the neck and head.
The military, which described the clashes as "unfortunate"
said in a statement on Facebook that the "great people" of Port
Said were in the "heart and conscience of the armed forces".
It said it had made a promise to protect people and their
property "whatever the sacrifices".
Egypt has been in political turmoil for the last two years
since a popular uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak.
His Islamist successor, Mohamed Mursi, has struggled to
restore security since he was elected in June. Some 60 people
died during a string of violent street protests between Jan. 25,
the anniversary of the revolution, and Feb. 4 this year.
A perception among some Egyptians that Mursi and his Muslim
Brotherhood are trying to monopolise power has fuelled some
demonstrations, as has a more general sense of political and
economic malaise.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Awad and Alexander Dziadosz in
Cairo and Amr Dalsh in Port Said; Writing by Sylvia Westall;
Editing by Louise Ireland)