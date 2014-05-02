* Two bombs in South Sinai kill soldier, wound at least
eight
* Two bombs in Cairo kill two people
* Presidential elections to be held later this month
(Adds car bomb in central Cairo, details)
By Shadia Nasralla and Tom Perry
CAIRO, May 2 Two suicide bombings in Egypt's
South Sinai killed a soldier and wounded at least eight people
and two other bombs killed two people in Cairo on Friday, less
than four weeks before a presidential election is due to be
held, official sources said.
In other violence in the port city of Alexandria, two people
were shot dead when supporters of deposed President Mohamed
Mursi clashed with residents, the Interior Ministry said in a
statement.
Militant attacks and other political violence have spiralled
since the army overthrew Mursi, a senior Muslim Brotherhood
figure, last July after mass protests against his rule.
Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who led the action,
is expected to win the presidential election on May 26 and 27.
Friday's suicide attack in El-Tur, a town on the main road
between Cairo and the tourist resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, killed
a soldier as well as the bomber. Three policemen and another
soldier were wounded, an Interior Ministry statement said.
Four Egyptians were wounded in the second attack, further
south on the road between El-Tur and Sharm El-Sheikh, the
Interior Ministry and security sources said.
A spokesman for the governorate of South Sinai province,
speaking to CBC television, identified the wounded as employees
of a tourism company. The Interior Ministry said they were
factory workers.
A third bomb killed one policeman at a traffic security post
near a courthouse in Cairo, security sources said. At least four
other policemen were wounded, the Interior Ministry said.
In a fourth blast, one person was killed when a car exploded
near a metro station in downtown Cairo, security sources said.
The army has been waging a campaign against armed Islamist
groups in North Sinai. The influence of such groups expanded in
the area after the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak from
the presidency.
While most of the recent attacks have targeted the security
forces, three South Koreans were killed in February when a bomb
hit a tourist bus in South Sinai near a border crossing with
Israel.
Tourists are an important source of foreign currency for
Egypt's economy but tourist numbers have dwindled over more than
three years of political turmoil.
In the Alexandra clashes, two people were shot, the Interior
Ministry said. Forty-two Mursi supporters were arrested in
protests across Egypt, it added.
Three members of the security forces were wounded in clashes
with Brotherhood supporters in Helwan, south of Cairo, it said.
The Brotherhood, on its website, blamed one of the deaths in
Alexandria on security forces. Thousands of Brotherhood
supporters have been arrested and hundreds killed since July.
The organisation says it is committed to peaceful activism.
Underlining political tensions, an Egyptian court sentenced
the leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and 682 supporters
to death earlier this week, intensifying a crackdown on the
movement and drawing Western criticism.
The European Union has described the verdict as a breach of
international human rights law.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)