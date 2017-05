CAIRO Islamic State was responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint just outside Egypt's St. Catherine's Monastery in southern Sinai, the group's Amaq news agency said on Tuesday.

The attack, which killed one police officer and injured four others, came just over a week after two deadly church bombings that killed 45 and were also claimed by Islamic State.

