MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Six Mexican tourists who
survived a deadly air raid on their convoy by Egyptian security
forces returned home on Friday, as the government vowed to press
for answers over how the group was mistaken for militants.
Wrapped in blankets, some draped with red, white and green
Mexican flags and strapped to gurneys, survivors were lowered on
a platform from the presidential plane, which President Enrique
Nieto sent to Egypt with the foreign minister to bring them
home.
The five women and one man, who suffered burns and injuries
from what one survivor described as a three-hour bombing ordeal
on Sunday, were immediately swept by helicopter to hospital to
finish their recovery.
Health Minister Mercedes Juan Lopez said that one of the
survivors had a broken femur, but that they were all in stable
condition. None of the survivors had been shot, she said. There
were reports that forces on the ground had fired on the tourists
as they tried to flee.
Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu said she hoped to
repatriate the remains of eight Mexicans who died in the attack
in the coming days.
She said the government was waiting for the results of an
"exhaustive investigation" that Pena Nieto demanded of the
Egyptian government.
"What happened makes us indignant and has hurt all
Mexicans," she told a news conference at the airport. "We are
evaluating all avenues of diplomacy and international human
rights that we can take."
Massieu said the government was prepared to weigh
"international" action if the results of the probe were
unsatisfactory, but did not elaborate. Mexico also has demanded
that Egypt compensate the victims.
The eight Mexicans and four Egyptians were killed in what
authorities in Egypt described as an accident when the tourists
were mistaken for Islamist militants by security forces. Egypt,
the Arab world's most populous country, is battling an Islamist
insurgency that has intensified since mid-2013.
The Egyptian prosecutor general's office has announced a gag
order on all news related to the investigation until its
conclusion.
The group of 22 people had parked for a barbecue near the
Bahariya oasis, a tourist site in the western desert, when army
aircraft began attacking them believing they were militants,
security sources and survivors have said.
