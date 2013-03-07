* Fifth day of clashes
* Anger stems from football riot case
* Police go on strike across Egypt
By Yusri Mohamed
PORT SAID, March 7 Protesters wearing surgical
masks, scarves and hoods clashed with police wielding tear gas
as violence in the Egyptian city of Port Said entered its fifth
day.
The city at the northern end of the Suez Canal has been a
flashpoint since January, with violent protests over death
sentences given to residents in connection with a football
stadium riot in which more than 70 people died last year.
Security has deteriorated in Egypt since the overthrow of
President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising two years ago,
with some of the worst unrest in Port Said, an industrial city
where residents complain of being marginalised.
Youths threw stones and made lewd gestures at a line of
police officers who released smoke bombs into streets strewn
with rubbish, television footage from pan-Arab channel
al-Arabiya showed.
At least six people have been killed in this week's protests
in the Mediterranean city, including three policemen.
The security services in the city told Reuters they were
ramping up protection of the central prison and Suez Canal
offices before a court hearing on Saturday, which is expected to
confirm the death sentence for 21 prisoners.
On Thursday the clashes prevented some of the staff of a
Suez Canal container company from going to work.
Underlining the overwhelming task facing authorities trying
to restore order, police strikes spread across Egypt, with
officers demanding better protection.
Hundreds of police went on strike for a second day at a base
outside Ismailia, about 70km (45 miles) south of Port Said,
demanding more arms after several of their colleagues were
killed in recent clashes.
Police also went on strike in Tanta, north of Cairo, while
security forces charged with guarding one of President Mohamed
Mursi's residences in the Nile Delta started a sit-in at a
sports stadium to demand legal protection from prosecution over
their actions to control civil unrest.
They said they did not want to get mixed up in the country's
political crisis, state news agency MENA reported.
Dozens of police protested peacefully in Egypt's second city
of Alexandria, saying that they did not want their work to
become politicized and chanting "the police are not against the
people", MENA said.
(Additonal reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Writing by Sylvia
Westall; Editing by David Goodman)