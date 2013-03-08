* Football stadium case a flashpoint for unrest
* Court to give final ruling on death sentence
* Thousands take to streets of Mediterranean city
By Yusri Mohamed
PORT SAID, Egypt, March 8 Thousands of Egyptians
packed the streets of the Suez Canal city of Port Said on Friday
in protest at the deaths of local people in clashes with police
and ahead of a court decision in a contentious football riot
case.
Violence has flared in Port Said since January, with
protests over death sentences given to 21 local people in
connection with a stadium riot in which more than 70 died.
The football stadium deaths occurred last February at the
end of a match between Cairo's Al Ahly and al-Masry, the local
side, and have been a flashpoint for protests across Egypt.
Spectators were crushed when panicked crowds tried to escape
from the stadium after a pitch invasion by supporters of
al-Masry. Others fell or were thrown from terraces, witnesses
said.
The confirmation of the verdicts of those accused of
involvement in the disaster is expected on Saturday in Cairo and
could spark off more unrest in Port Said and the capital.
A protester in Port Said died of a bullet wound to the head
on Friday which he sustained in clashes with police earlier in
the week, a medical source said. Another protester died during
the night after violence on Thursday.
Protesters holding flags chanted "With our blood we will
redeem you, Port Said!" and "The people want to bring down the
regime", the signature chant of the demonstrators who crushed
Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule in 2011.
The protesters also called for the departure of police
forces and shouted slogans against President Mohamed Mursi.
At least eight people have been killed in this week's
protests in the city, including three policemen.
The army said it had formed a security cordon around the
central security directorate building in Port Said and local
government offices. The officers are there to protect the area
and stop bloodshed but not police the people because that is not
their job, Major General Ahmed Wasfi said.
SECURITY
Authorities ramped up security in Port Said and in Cairo
ahead of the final court ruling and will deploy 2,000 police
officers around the police academy in Cairo, where the football
stadium hearing will be held, the state news agency MENA
reported, citing a source in the Interior Ministry.
Defendants will be transported in armoured vehicles, MENA
said. In Cairo, there were skirmishes between dozens of
protesters and police on a bridge near Tahrir Square, the heart
of the 2011 uprising.
Egypt's revolution installed an elected Islamist-led
government which is still struggling to assert its authority,
restore order and revive the economy.
The security situation has deteriorated and police officers
have been striking across the country, saying they do not have
enough weapons and officers to deal with the unrest.
Hundreds of police refused to work for a third day at a base
outside Ismailia, about 70 km (45 miles) south of Port Said,
demanding more arms after several of their colleagues were
killed in recent clashes.
Thousands of Egyptian riot police and conscripts also went
on strike on Wednesday to demand the resignation of the Interior
Minister, saying he is too close to the country's Islamist
leadership, security sources said.
The Interior Ministry has been at the forefront of clashes
involving the mainly young protesters, who complain that Mursi
has done little to reform the police since the revolution.
Five police stations went on strike in Port Said on Friday
in solidarity with the protests, state news agency MENA said.
On Thursday, Bedouin gunmen in the Sinai briefly kidnapped
the country boss of U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and his wife.
(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Roddy)