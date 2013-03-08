* Football stadium case a flashpoint for unrest
* Court to give final ruling on death sentences
* Thousands take to streets of Mediterranean city
(Adds new security forces chief)
By Yusri Mohamed
PORT SAID, Egypt, March 8 Thousands of Egyptians
packed the streets of the Suez Canal city of Port Said on Friday
in protest at the deaths of local people in clashes with police
and before a court decision in a contentious football riot case.
Violence has flared in Port Said since January, with
protests over death sentences given to 21 local people in
connection with a stadium riot in which more than 70 died.
The football stadium deaths occurred in February last year
at the end of a match between Cairo's Al Ahly and al-Masry, the
local side, and have been a flashpoint for protests across
Egypt.
Spectators were crushed when panicked crowds tried to escape
from the stadium after a pitch invasion by supporters of
al-Masry. Others fell or were thrown from terraces.
The confirmation of the sentences of those accused of
involvement in the disaster is expected on Saturday in Cairo,
and could provoke more unrest in Port Said and the capital.
A protester in Port Said died of a bullet wound to the head
on Friday which he sustained in clashes with police earlier in
the week, a medical source said. Another protester died during
the night after violence on Thursday.
Protesters holding flags chanted "With our blood we will
redeem you, Port Said!" and "The people want to bring down the
regime", the signature chant of the demonstrators who ended
Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule in 2011.
Egypt's revolution eventually installed an elected
Islamist-led government which is still struggling to assert its
authority, restore order and revive the economy.
The protesters also called for the departure of police
forces and shouted slogans against President Mohamed Mursi.
At least eight people have been killed in this week's
protests in the city, including three policemen.
The army formed a security cordon around the central
security directorate building in Port Said and local government
offices. The officers are there to protect the area and stop
bloodshed but not to police the people, Major General Ahmed
Wasfi said.
SECURITY
Egypt's security situation has deteriorated and police
officers have been striking across the country, saying they do
not have enough weapons and officers to deal with the unrest.
On Friday the Interior Minister replaced Maged Nouh, the
powerful head of country's central security forces, with Ashraf
Abdullah, the state news agency MENA said without giving a
reason.
Authorities tightened security in Port Said and in Cairo
before the final court ruling and will deploy 2,000 police
around the police academy in Cairo, where the football stadium
hearing will be held, MENA reported, citing a source in the
Interior Ministry. Defendants will be transported in armoured
vehicles.
In Cairo, there were skirmishes between dozens of protesters
and police on a Nile bridge near Tahrir Square, the heart of the
2011 uprising, while in the second city of Alexandria hundreds
of people protested outside local government headquarters.
Hundreds of police refused to work for a third day at a base
outside Ismailia, at the half-way point of the canal and where
the Suez Canal Authority has its headquarters, demanding more
arms after several of their colleagues were killed in recent
clashes.
Thousands of Egyptian riot police and conscripts also went
on strike on Wednesday to demand the resignation of the Interior
Minister, saying he is too close to the country's Islamist
leadership, security sources said.
The Interior Ministry has been at the forefront of clashes
involving the mainly young protesters, who complain that Mursi
has done little to reform the police since the revolution.
(Additoinal reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo and; Abdel Rahman
Yousef in Alexandria, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by
Michael Roddy and David Stamp)