By Yusri Mohamed, Ali Abdelaty and Mostafa Hashem
CAIRO, Jan 30 Islamic State's Egypt wing claimed
a series of attacks that killed at least 27 security personnel
on Thursday in some of the worst anti-government violence in
months, after commemorations around the anniversary of the 2011
uprising turned deadly in the past week.
Egypt's government faces an Islamist insurgency based in
Sinai and growing discontent with what critics perceive as
heavy-handed security tactics.
A series of tweets from the Sinai Province's Twitter account
claimed responsibility for each of the four attacks that took
place in North Sinai province within hours of one another on
Thursday night.
Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt's most active militant group,
changed its name to Sinai Province last year after swearing
allegiance to Islamic State, the hardline Sunni militant group
that has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, drawing U.S.-led
airstrikes.
Thursday's first attack was a bombing targeting a military
headquarters, base and hotel in the capital of North Sinai
province that killed 25 and wounded at least 58, including nine
civilians, security and medical sources said.
The flagship government newspaper, al-Ahram, said its office
in the city of Al-Arish, which is situated opposite the military
buildings, had been "completely destroyed," although it was not
clear if it had been a target.
Later, suspected militants killed an army major and wounded
six others at a checkpoint in Rafah, while an assault on a
checkpoint south of Al-Arish wounded four soldiers, security
sources said. A roadside bomb in Suez city, not in the Sinai,
that killed a police officer was not claimed by IS.
After Sinai Province's claim of responsibility, security
sources said a suspected militant had been killed while
attempting to plant a bomb at a power transformer in Port Said.
Sinai-based militants have killed hundreds of security
officers since President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood
was removed from power following mass protests against his rule.
The military said in a statement on its Facebook page that
the attacks were the result of a successful campaign to pressure
the militants.
The U.S. State Department condemned the attack, saying in a
statement: "The United States remains steadfast in its support
of the Egyptian government's efforts to combat the threat of
terrorism in Egypt as part of our continuing commitment to the
strategic partnership between our two countries."
FRAGILE RECOVERY
The violence and civil unrest comes as Egypt is trying to
burnish its image in the run-up to an investor's summit in
mid-March, to be followed by parliamentary elections.
The attacks in Al-Arish and Rafah continue a pattern of
unrest in the remote but strategic Sinai Peninsula, which
borders the Gaza Strip, Israel and Egypt's Suez Canal.
But the less common attempts in Port Said and Suez, at
opposite ends of the Canal, bring the insurgency nearer to a key
source of hard currency for the cash-strapped state.
Income from the canal has not been hurt by the turmoil
following the 2011 uprising to the same extent as foreign
investment and tourism, and a planned second canal is meant to
boost the waterway's value to Egypt.
However, Egypt's attempts to attract investors for
mega-projects, such as the second canal, that the government
says are key to securing a nascent recovery could stall if
instability increases.
The last major attacks in Egypt were on Oct. 24, when
militants killed at least 33 members of the security forces.
That operation was also claimed by Sinai Province.
That prompted the government to declare a state of emergency
in parts of Sinai, allow civilians to be tried in military
courts, close the border with Gaza, and begin building a
kilometre-wide buffer zone abutting the Palestinian enclave.
PROTEST DEATHS
Tensions have risen across Egypt in the past week with
protests, some of them violent, marking four years since the
uprising that ousted veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power.
Earlier on Thursday, a group of women protested in Cairo
over the death of activist Shaimaa Sabbagh and around 25 others
said to have been killed by security forces at rallies
commemorating the 2011 uprising.
Sabbagh, 32, died on Saturday as riot police were breaking
up a small, peaceful demonstration. Friends said she had been
shot, and images of her bleeding body rippled out across social
media, sparking outrage and condemnation.
"The Interior Ministry are thugs!" chanted about 100 female
protesters at the site of Sabbagh's death. Some held up signs
with the word "murderer" scrawled over the face of Interior
Minister Mohamed Ibrahim.
The protesters were defying a law that severely restricts
protests. "People are here at incredible risk to themselves. But
it's a way of standing against the fear they have instilled,"
said activist Yasmin el-Rifae.
Ibrahim has said an investigation into Sabbagh's death will
lead to prosecution if any member of the security forces is
found responsible.
One of the organisers of Thursday's demonstration said they
had asked only women to attend because they feared infiltration
by plainclothes male agents.
Across the street from the protesters, beside police
officers, men stood making lewd gestures and yelling
profanities. Others chanted in favour of President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi.
Criticism is growing of the security tactics Sisi has used
since Mursi was ousted.
A crackdown that began with the deaths of hundreds of
Brotherhood supporters and the imprisonment of thousands more
has expanded to include liberals and other activists.
Some of those now opposed to the government initially
supported the protests that led to Mursi's removal and Sisi's
rise to power, as people who knew Sabbagh said she had.
