CAIRO Jan 29 An attack on a checkpoint in Rafah
in Egypt's North Sinai province killed an army major and wounded
six others, security and medical sources said on Thursday.
The toll from an earlier bombing in the province's capital
that targeted regional security services headquarters rose to 12
dead and 30 wounded, including around nine civilians, the
sources said.
An Islamist insurgency based in Sinai has claimed the lives
of hundreds of security officers in the remote but strategic
desert region, which borders the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israel
and the Suez Canal.
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Susan Fenton)