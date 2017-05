CAIRO A third attack by suspected Islamist militants in Egypt killed a police officer in Suez city, raising the death toll from the three attacks to 27, medical and security sources said on Thursday.

The roadside bomb in Suez followed a bomb attack on security buildings in Al-Arish, the capital of North Sinai province and another attack on a security checkpoint in Rafah in the province.

(Reporting By Yusri Mohamed; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Susan Fenton)