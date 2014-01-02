CAIRO Jan 2 Egyptian state security prosecutors
are questioning the makers of a commercial for Vodafone Egypt
after a little-known rap singer alleged the ad included coded
signals for bomb attacks by the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Egyptian unit of Vodafone, the world's biggest
mobile operator by revenue, rejected the suggestions.
In a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday, it said the ad
posted on YouTube and social media channels and featuring a
well-known puppet character was meant to promote a special offer
for customers to re-activate their old SIM cards and had no
hidden meaning.
Any other explanations "are pure fiction and personal
opinions" for which the company is not responsible, it added,
suggesting it might take legal action "against whomever (is)
trying to distort the company's reputation".
The preliminary investigation was launched following a
complaint by 25 year-old rapper Ahmed Spider, security and
judiciary sources said.
Spider told the private Al-Tahrir TV channel in an interview
that baubles on a Christmas tree featured in the commercial
represented bombs.
He said the tree's branches mimicked the four-finger gesture
used to symbolise the raid by security forces on August 14 last
year that killed hundreds of supporters of ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi who were camped out in Cairo.
Security sources said the singer was known to be an
anti-Islamist and a supporter of the army that last July removed
elected president Mursi after protests against his rule.
The government has designated Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood a
terrorist organisation and accused it of carrying out a suicide
bomb attack last week on a police compound in Nile Delta in
which 16 people were killed. The Brotherhood, long Egypt's main
political opposition force, has denied any links to the attack.
The ad shows Egyptian puppet character Abla Fahita and her
daughter Karkoura desperately searching for her deceased
father's SIM card. Speaking on the phone with a friend called
"Mama Touta", Fahita says she asked for the sniffer dog of a
shopping mall to search for the missing card.
Spider said the mall and the dog were code words for the
planned sites of a coming attack.
"Abla Fahita is a comic character, used in this ad as a tool
to clarify the offer to viewers/customers, in a comic and
sarcastic context," Vodafone said in its statement.
"The ad is only a marketing communication tool. It does not
carry any hidden messages or meanings other than what has been
mentioned above."
Company spokesman Khaled Hegazy had earlier said that
employees from Vodafone Egypt's marketing and legal departments
had been asked about who made the commercial.
"We are very sad that there are people who think in this way
in Egypt," said Hegazy, voicing concern that a top state
prosecutor had taken seriously the suggestion that a phone
company's ad was promoting terrorism.
Vodafone Egypt, one of three mobile network operators in
the country, is about 55 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone and
around 45 percent by state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt
.
The case triggered satirical comment on social media.
"Egypt security: If somebody sees or knows where Abla
Fahita, the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist puppet, is hiding
contact our Muslim Brotherhood hotline," a tweet under the name
of arab resistance read.
Another tweet by Iyad El-Baghdadi said: "Forget the
four-finger sign, Abla Fahita should become the symbol of
resistance to Egypt's new regime."
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Ali Abdelatti and Asma Alsharif;
Editing by Catherine Evans)