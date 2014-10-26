CAIRO Oct 26 Vodafone Egypt, the
country's largest mobile carrier, said on Sunday it was
negotiating a 4 billion Egyptian pound ($560 million) credit
line with a consortium of seven banks.
"The company is currently in the process of completion of
the signing of a credit facility contract," a spokeswoman said
via email.
The participating banks are Banque Misr, Commercial
International Bank, Bank of Alexandria, HSBC, Barclays Bank,
Emirates NBD and QNB Bank.
Vodafone Egypt, majority owned by British mobile operator
Vodafone, is the leading communications player by
customer numbers in the country of 86 million. It is also
45-percent owned by fixed-line telecoms firm Telecom Egypt
.
The spokeswoman did not say how the cash would be used but
Egyptian financial newspaper al-Borsa said it would go towards
modernising the company's network and improving services in the
face of regular power blackouts.
Egypt is facing its worst energy crisis in decades, with low
production and high power consumption, resulting in regular
power cuts that have hit private companies, particularly in the
industrial sector.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
