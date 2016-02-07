CAIRO Feb 7 Egypt sought to reassure wheat
markets over its import requirements on Sunday after confusion
over the allowed limits of a fungus rattled traders and
prevented its state grain buyer from purchasing wheat in two
successive tenders.
"We are confirming that we did not change anything in
Egyptian specifications and these are in line with world
standards ... and we will accept anything in line with them and
reject those not in line with them," supplies minister Khaled
Hanafi told reporters in Cairo at a joint press conference with
the agriculture minister.
Hanafi also said a rejected 63,000-tonne French wheat
shipment had not affected the country's wheat reserves, which
are enough until mid-May.
The agriculture minister said Egypt was investigating how
the rejected shipment had left French ports and reached Egypt
with a level of ergot fungus above the allowed limit.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Maha El Dahan in Abu
Dhabi and Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Mark
Potter)