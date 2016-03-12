(Adds dropped first name in paragraph 3)
ABU DHABI, March 12 A U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) expert will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to
study the effect of ergot fungus found in wheat and help develop
new policies to combat the threat it poses to the world's
biggest wheat importer.
The FAO expert will participate in a workshop aimed at
producing new legislation alongside a newly-formed committee
tasked with assessing the dangers of ergot, the agriculture
ministry said on Saturday.
The committee includes the head of the ministry's health and
plant health committee Ali Suleiman, the new head of its
quarantine authority Ibrahim Ahmed Imbaby, the head of the plant
pathology research institute Ashraf Khalil, and the head of the
food technology research institute Ihab Essawi.
Egypt's agriculture quarantine authority said on Tuesday it
would continue to apply a zero ergot policy on wheat shipments
until new legislation is issued, while the ministry said on
Monday it would allow wheat imports with trace levels of ergot
of up to 0.05 percent, a common international standard.
Former quarantine head Saad Moussa's zero tolerance policy
on ergot had lead to some shipments being rejected. Moussa was
replaced last week by Ahmed Imbabi.
Many traders, who say guaranteeing zero ergot is impossible,
have declined in recent months to make offers in state wheat
tenders, saying it was too costly to risk having their shipments
turned away by the quarantine authority.
Disrupted wheat tenders have raised the possibility of a
shortage of grain which could pose a political problem for
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the impoverished population
relies on highly subsidised bread.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Clelia Oziel)