CAIRO Feb 7 Egypt's state grain buyer, the
General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Sunday
it was still negotiating a contract for the direct import of
wheat outside of the regular tender process.
"You saw the last tender the prices were $10 above market
and that will not work," Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, GASC's vice
chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a press conference.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, cancelled a wheat
purchase tender on Friday after receiving only four offers that
were well above market prices.
GASC had said last week it was negotiating a 3 million-tonne
direct contract but did not give further details.
Abdel Fattah made that statement after global suppliers
shunned a wheat import tender over confusion concerning
regulations governing the permitted levels of ergot fungus in
imported wheat.
Abdel Fattah on Sunday made his comments after Egypt's
supply and agriculture ministers sought to reassure the global
market in a press conference that Egypt would continue to accept
wheat shipments with ergot fungus levels up to 0.05 percent.
